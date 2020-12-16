Menu
Michael Dennis "Mike" Blankenship
Michael "Mike" Dennis Blankenship

Michael "Mike" Dennis Blankenship, age 61, of Glade Hill, died on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

He was preceded in death by parents, Jimmy and Janice Blankenship; grandparents, Dennis and Meredith Thurman; and father-in-law, Moir McAlexander.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ellen Blankenship; son, Ira Jacob Blankenship; daughter, Jessica Huffman (Deven); daughter, Casey Blankenship; special daughter, Kimberly Gillispie; grandchildren, Karly and Luke Potter, Cassidy Taylor, and Lincoln Blankenship; mother-in-law, Mary Lou McAlexander; brother and sister-in-law, Hermon and Laura Payne; along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, with Dr. Stan Parris officiating. Interment was held at Patrick Memorial Gardens, Stuart. His family received friends one hour prior to services at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Dec. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers have been with you Mary and Jake, Jessie and Casey and extended family. God bless
Teresa Amos
December 16, 2020
