Menu
Search
Menu
The Franklin News-Post
The Franklin News-Post HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Hugh Turner
Michael Hugh Turner

Michael Hugh Turner, age 74, of Ferrum, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his biological mother, Christine Love; his adopted parents, Ralph and Mary Jones Turner; and brothers, Mitchell Turner and Kemper Turner.

Michael was a member of Twin Oaks Baptist Church. Surviving are his loving wife of 39 years, Patricia Thomas Turner; brother, Doug Jones; and nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
FLORA FUNERAL SERVICE INC
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.