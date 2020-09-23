Michael Hugh TurnerMichael Hugh Turner, age 74, of Ferrum, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his biological mother, Christine Love; his adopted parents, Ralph and Mary Jones Turner; and brothers, Mitchell Turner and Kemper Turner.Michael was a member of Twin Oaks Baptist Church. Surviving are his loving wife of 39 years, Patricia Thomas Turner; brother, Doug Jones; and nieces and nephews.Memorial services will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.