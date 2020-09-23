Michael Hugh Turner
Michael Hugh Turner, age 74, of Ferrum, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his biological mother, Christine Love; his adopted parents, Ralph and Mary Jones Turner; and brothers, Mitchell Turner and Kemper Turner.
Michael was a member of Twin Oaks Baptist Church. Surviving are his loving wife of 39 years, Patricia Thomas Turner; brother, Doug Jones; and nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Sep. 23, 2020.