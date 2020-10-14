Menu
Nancy "Linda" Davidson, age 81, of Fort Myers, Fla., formerly Boones Mill, passed away on October 10, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Davidson; her parents, and one great-grandchild.

Survivors include daughters, Debra Jennings, Donna and Ray Pugh, and Brenda and Eddie Carter; brother, Michael and Susie Barnes; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was private with burial at Mountain View Memorial Park, Boones Mill. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation Inc. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Oct. 14, 2020.
