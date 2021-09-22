Pamela (Young) Frazier Johnson
November 24, 1946 - September 17, 2021
Pamela (Young) Frazier Johnson, 74, passed to her home in heaven on September 17, 2021, at Carilion Franklin Memorial.
Pam was born in Rocky Mount, Va., on November 24, 1946, to Glenn and Coreene (Hall) Young. She went on to marry Richard Frazier. They had four children and Pam was a stay-at-home mom. After the death of her first husband she married Van Johnson and they added a fifth child to their family. She devoted herself to giving her kids the best childhood she could manage. After her years spent raising her children she became an in-home caregiver to many children. She was just as loving and devoted to these kids as she had been to her own. She eventually transitioned to being an elderly care giver and gave her all to those people as well. She was truly in her element when caring for others.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her first husband, Richard Frazier; brother, Don Young: daughter, Candy Frazier: son, Todd Frazier: and nephew, Blake Young.
She is survived by her sister, Bonnie (Al) Keeton; brother, Kenny Young; children, Lisa (Timmy) Keatts, Michelle Hudson and Jennifer Johnson (Kenny Edwards); stepson, Barry Johnson; grandchildren, Corey Hartman, Sarah (Nelson) Fields, Logan Keatts, Brittany Hudson, Matthew Hudson and "Nanny's gift" Kennyn Todd Edwards; great-grandchild, Charlie Fields; nieces, Joanna (Peter) Duncan, Caroline (Mike) Yelskiy and Lindsay Young; sister in her heart, Susan Russell; dear friend, Kathy Helm; and Nanny's bonus child, Laura Helm.
Funeral services will be held at Flora Funeral Chapel, 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, with Pastor Joe Dillon officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service & Cremation Center, Rocky Mount, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Assistive Technology Service (CATS) 12801 Moneta Road, Moneta, VA 24121. https://rva.atdevicesforkids.org
, (540) 493-2285.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Sep. 22, 2021.