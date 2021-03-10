Peggie Brown SmithersPeggie Brown Smithers, age 86, of Rocky Mount, departed her earthly life with her children by her side on March 6, 2021. Peggie was born on May 25, 1934. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elsie Turner of Callands; and sister, Olivia Adams.She is survived by her children, Brenda Turner (Barry), and Joyce Guilliams (Ronnie); grandchildren, Andy Turner (Kimberly), and Josh Guilliams; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Turner (Olivia), Will Turner, Ashton Guilliams, Zoey Guilliams, and Saige Guilliams; her sisters, Lottie Adams, Liz Gregory (Carrol), Carolyn Parsons (Leonard), Debbie Lawless (Mike), and Betty Karen Turner; her brothers, John Edward Turner (Irene), Douglas Turner (Elaine), Carlton Turner (Gail), Sammy Turner (Ellen), and Danny Turner (Malia); also left to cherish her memory are a host of nieces and nephews.The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Franklin Health & Rehab and Carilion Hospice for your never-ending compassion and care for our Mom.Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make donations to Carilion Hospice, 390 South Main Street, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.