Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Franklin News-Post
The Franklin News-Post Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peggie Brown Smithers
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Peggie Brown Smithers

Peggie Brown Smithers, age 86, of Rocky Mount, departed her earthly life with her children by her side on March 6, 2021. Peggie was born on May 25, 1934. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elsie Turner of Callands; and sister, Olivia Adams.

She is survived by her children, Brenda Turner (Barry), and Joyce Guilliams (Ronnie); grandchildren, Andy Turner (Kimberly), and Josh Guilliams; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Turner (Olivia), Will Turner, Ashton Guilliams, Zoey Guilliams, and Saige Guilliams; her sisters, Lottie Adams, Liz Gregory (Carrol), Carolyn Parsons (Leonard), Debbie Lawless (Mike), and Betty Karen Turner; her brothers, John Edward Turner (Irene), Douglas Turner (Elaine), Carlton Turner (Gail), Sammy Turner (Ellen), and Danny Turner (Malia); also left to cherish her memory are a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Franklin Health & Rehab and Carilion Hospice for your never-ending compassion and care for our Mom.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make donations to Carilion Hospice, 390 South Main Street, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are so sorry for your loss. It is hard loosing a Mom even when she has not been our Mom for a while. Thinking of you
Lynda & Henry Messenger
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results