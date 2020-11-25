Polly Anne Holt Hodges
June 28, 1947 - September 19, 2020
Polly Anne Holt Hodges, 73, of Callaway, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born on June 28, 1947, the daughter of the late Edward F. and Gladys Waldron Holt. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Ronnie Preston Hodges and great grandchild Saphira.
Polly was a kind person who loved people unconditionally. Her greatest love was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She retired from the Kroger Company in 2003.
She is survived by her daughters, Angela H. Robson (Wyndom) and Sharon H. Haynes (George Jefferson); grandchildren, Michaela S. Haynes, Shaddai H. Boyer, and Elliot P. Haynes; great-grandchildren, Moriah, Hunter, Mark, Taevon, Cyrus, Delilah, Ivy, Otis, Lilith, Tessa and Scarlett; sisters, Faye Agee(Wilton), Jean Powell (John), Dolly Green and Brenda Holt; and brothers, Tim Holt (June), Jack Holt, Glenn Holt and Jimmy Holt.
The family gives a special thanks to Terri Duke and Mary Ashley at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital for their great care of Polly and the family in her last days.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at the Hodges Family Cemetery, Highhills Lane, Callaway, Va. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road), Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com
.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Nov. 25, 2020.