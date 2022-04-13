Ralph Dwayne Hale
February 8, 1940 - April 9, 2022
Ralph Dwayne Hale, 82, of Ferrum, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2022, at his home on the farm due to complications of pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his family.
Ralph was born February 8, 1940, in Ferrum, to the late Dalton John Hale and Betty Cooper Hale. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Rakes Hale and his brother, Donald Hale.
He is survived by his sons, Dwayne and Nathan Hale; one stepson, Mark Nichols; one stepdaughter, Sandi Feather and her husband, Rob; four step-grandchildren, and three step great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Burnice, Coy, and Berkley Hale, his three brothers, as well as three sisters, Doris Berry, Elva Bourne, Shirley Whitlow, and many cherished friends.
Ralph's reputation as "The King of Moonshine", preceded him. In addition to the moonshine business he loved, he was also known for his love of farming, bluegrass music, and giving a helping hand to those in need. The community, friends and family will greatly miss him.
All services will be private. Interment will be held in the Kemper Hale Family Cemetery, Sawmill Rd., Ferrum, Va.
Flora Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Apr. 13, 2022.