Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Franklin News-Post
The Franklin News-Post Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Randall Dean "Randy" Blair
1973 - 2022
BORN
1973
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA
Randall Dean "Randy" Blair

July 23, 1973 - January 10, 2022

Randall Dean "Randy" Blair, age 48 of Wirtz, died on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born July 23, 1973 in Danville, he was a son of Martha Bennett Blair of Wirtz and the late Marvin Ralph Blair. He was predeceased by one brother, Marvin Kent Blair; his paternal grandparents, Aaron and Agnes Blair and his maternal grandparents, Garry and Lizzie Bennett. Randy was a member of Sandy Level Baptist Church and he worked in construction. He enjoyed life and hanging out with his friends.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Colbert-Moran Chapel by the Rev. R.G. Rowland.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the residence.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St, Gretna, VA
Jan
13
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St, Gretna, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.