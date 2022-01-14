Randall Dean "Randy" Blair
July 23, 1973 - January 10, 2022
Randall Dean "Randy" Blair, age 48 of Wirtz, died on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Born July 23, 1973 in Danville, he was a son of Martha Bennett Blair of Wirtz and the late Marvin Ralph Blair. He was predeceased by one brother, Marvin Kent Blair; his paternal grandparents, Aaron and Agnes Blair and his maternal grandparents, Garry and Lizzie Bennett. Randy was a member of Sandy Level Baptist Church and he worked in construction. He enjoyed life and hanging out with his friends.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Colbert-Moran Chapel by the Rev. R.G. Rowland.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the residence.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Jan. 14, 2022.