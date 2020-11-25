Reva Bowman HudsonReva Bowman Hudson, age 74, of Rocky Mount, was born on December 21, 1945, and passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020.She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Tommy; their children, Rose and Chris Weaver, and Robert and Christy Hudson; grandchildren, Grace and Faith Weaver, Thomas and Tinlee Hudson; brothers and sisters, Rachel and Ellis Jamison, Orville Bowman, Dallas and Marilyn Bowman, Marvin and Lois Bowman; and in-laws, James and Jean Hudson, Charles Hudson, and Billy and Kathy Hudson. Also surviving are numerous nephews, nieces and cousin whom she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Roy and Susie (Beckner) Bowman; father and mother-in-law, Jim and Haseltine (Altice) Hudson; sister-in-law, Ruth Bowman; brother, Ezra and wife, Susie; and sister, Betty Jamison and husband, Loyd. Mom will be sadly missed by family and friends.Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Oak Hill Old German Baptist Brethren Church, 101 Elam Lane, Boones Mill. Interment followed at church cemetery. The family received friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the church. Due to the current COVID situation we ask for safety precautions and social distancing. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service & Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.