Ricky Herbert SinkDecember 21, 1952 - January 10, 2022Ricky Herbert Sink, age 69, of Wirtz, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 10, 2022. He was born on December 21, 1952, to Jimmie C. Sink and Maxine Sigmon Sink.He was a loving husband, Daddy, and grandfather, known as "Pa" to his granddaughters. He was also a volunteer and lifetime member of Red Valley Rescue Squad. You could often find him at his favorite hangout, the Buzz Inn in Burnt Chimney.He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Shively Sink; father, Jimmie C. Sink, and many other family members. Surviving are his loving and devoted daughters, Kimberly Dawn Cooper and husband, Doug, and Jamie Leigh Pugh and husband, Zachary; his pride and joy granddaughters, Anna Marie and Emma Nicole Cooper, Greenleigh Ann, Bristol Marie, and Aspyn Nicole Pugh; his mother, Maxine Sink; two sisters, Bonnie Holland (Doug) and Susan Crowe (Wallace); brother, Mike Sink (BJ); one niece, several nephews, and many family and friends.Private services with family will be held at a later date. His family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.