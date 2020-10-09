Menu
Search
Menu
The Franklin News-Post
The Franklin News-Post HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Wayne Webster
Robert Wayne Webster

October 6, 2020

Robert Wayne Webster, age 62, of Rocky Mount, died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was a retired rural mail carrier from the Callaway Post Office with 25 years of service.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Buford C. and Isla Page Mills Webster; brother, Chester E. Webster; nephew, Tony Furrow; and brother-in-law, Bryce Clayton.

Robert is survived by his wife, Lisa Quinn Webster; sisters, Bonnie L. Clayton and Susan Lloyd (Dean); his beloved pet, Zena; niece, Annie Lloyd; nephew, Cary Lloyd, and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

Mrs. Webster would like to give special thanks to Raleigh Court Health & Rehabilitation Center for the loving care they gave Robert during his stay.

Graveside services will be held at Bethlehem Church of the Brethren Cemetery on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Bethlehem Church of the Brethren Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
FLORA FUNERAL SERVICE INC
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.