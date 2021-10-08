Ronald Edward BurlingtonRonald E. Burlington of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Sunday morning October 3, 2021, at the age of 61, surrounded by his family and loved ones.Ronnie was born on November 4, 1959, in Salem, Indiana. He was the son of Charles and Polly (Lakins) Burlington. Ronnie was a Service Manager at Fleetwood Homes, where he worked for 25 years.Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Tammie (Newman) Burlington; four children, Loretta and husband, Barry Hartman, Amanda and husband, Alan Pyles, Joshua Burlington and fiancée, Rebekah, and Zackery Burlington and fiancée, Jasmine; two brothers, Donnie and John Burlington of Salem, Indiana, four nieces and grandchildren.Ronnie served his country with honor, courage, and commitment for 15 years in the United States Army and proudly retired from this service to his country. A true soldier of the United States, he was honored with the Army Achievement Medal with one silver oak leaf cluster, three bronze oak leaf clusters, Army Conduct Medal, third award, NCO Professional Development Ribbon #2, Army Service Ribbon, Army Commendation Medal, and Meritorious Services Medal. Was on the all Army pistol team and a outstanding Drill Sergeant.Ronnie took great pride in his family and treasured the time spent with his wife, children, and extended family. He welcomed the husband and two fiances into the Burlington home and extended his friendship to those closest to him.A memorial visitation will be held Friday, October 6, 2021, at Flora Funeral Service Home in Rocky Mount, Va., with military honors from 6 until 8 p.m. where the family will welcome family and friends as we say goodbye to Ronnie.Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.