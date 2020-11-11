Ronald Edward DeBacco
Ronald Edward DeBacco, 83, passed away on November 5, 2020, at his home in Smith Mountain Lake, Va. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Ellen Moore DeBacco.
Born on July 9, 1937, he was the son of the late William and Anntoinette Tarantelli DeBacco. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Carmen and wife, Dorothy, Bill and wife, Johanna, and Vivian and husband, Salvadore Musella.
In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by his children, Ron DeBacco and Suzanne DeGerolamo and husband David; his sister, Mary Lou and husband, Tom; brother, Deno and wife, Peggy; his grandchildren, Alec, Madison, and Gretta DeGerolamo, with many wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ronald was a passionate man, leaving his larger than life presence everywhere he went, whether it be playing football for Hobart College, his alma mater, selling tires at Goodyear, his lifelong trade, inventing secret handshakes and making people smile with creative nicknames at family reunions, or substituting at Franklin County high schools for 20 years as an irreplaceable replacement. He never met a stranger and treated all like family, with a zest for people that was contagious. He greeted you with a grin, captivating you with his spine-tingling energy and making you feel special. Ron DeBacco, his legacy is more than this obituary and will never be forgotten.
To help fight Alzheimer's ugly disease, donations can be sent to alz.org
to fund awareness and research.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Nov. 11, 2020.