Sally Bailey Cooper "Polly"Sally Bailey Cooper "Polly", age 85, of Hardy, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 23, 2021. She was born on January 22, 1936, a daughter of the late Roy Wilson Bailey and Bertha Sink Bailey.Polly loved her family, church, and flowers. She was known for her kind, comical and gentle spirit that never met a stranger.Surviving are her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Coy Wayne Cooper; children, Michael Roy Bailey (Kathy), Barrett Wayne Cooper (Renee), Pamela Cooper Thacker (John), and Coy Douglas Cooper (Kim); grandchildren, Jordan Wayne Cooper (Brooke), Brooke Cooper Law (Keith), Anna Marie Cooper, Joshua Devin Thacker, and Emma Nicole Cooper; siblings, Roy Wilson Bailey (Carolyn), David Layne Cooper (Linda), Thomas Dewey Cooper, Warren Harding Cooper Jr. (Teresa), and Bonnie Cooper Law; multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones; and special friends, Debbie Divers, and Linda Cooper.Funeral services will be conducted 12 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021, from Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Rt. 220 Chapel) with the Rev. Scott Dawson officiating. Interment will follow in the Cooper Family Cemetery. Her family will be receiving friends two hours prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 Virginia Market Place Dr., Rocky Mount, Va.