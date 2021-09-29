Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Franklin News-Post
The Franklin News-Post Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sally Bailey "Polly" Cooper
Sally Bailey Cooper "Polly"

Sally Bailey Cooper "Polly", age 85, of Hardy, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 23, 2021. She was born on January 22, 1936, a daughter of the late Roy Wilson Bailey and Bertha Sink Bailey.

Polly loved her family, church, and flowers. She was known for her kind, comical and gentle spirit that never met a stranger.

Surviving are her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Coy Wayne Cooper; children, Michael Roy Bailey (Kathy), Barrett Wayne Cooper (Renee), Pamela Cooper Thacker (John), and Coy Douglas Cooper (Kim); grandchildren, Jordan Wayne Cooper (Brooke), Brooke Cooper Law (Keith), Anna Marie Cooper, Joshua Devin Thacker, and Emma Nicole Cooper; siblings, Roy Wilson Bailey (Carolyn), David Layne Cooper (Linda), Thomas Dewey Cooper, Warren Harding Cooper Jr. (Teresa), and Bonnie Cooper Law; multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones; and special friends, Debbie Divers, and Linda Cooper.

Funeral services will be conducted 12 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021, from Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Rt. 220 Chapel) with the Rev. Scott Dawson officiating. Interment will follow in the Cooper Family Cemetery. Her family will be receiving friends two hours prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 Virginia Market Place Dr., Rocky Mount, Va.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
10:00a.m.
VA
Sep
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
VA
Sep
27
Interment
Cooper Family Cemetery
VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I will never forget you Sweet Polly She was just a beautiful soul inside & out .Always made me laugh .She will be missed by many . My heart goes out to this whole family, Coy Pam Joshua Sending my love and prayers RIP Beautiful Polly ...until we meet again
Rhonda Crook
Friend
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results