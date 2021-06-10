Menu
Sharon Kidd Motley
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Sharon Kidd Motley

Sharon Kidd Motley, age 54, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She is survived by her mother, Mary Ella Kidd of the home; her sister, Donna Michelle Kidd of Greensboro, N.C.; devoted aunts and uncles, dedicated co-workers, church family and friends.

Sharon was employed by Carilion Clinic of Martinsville, Va. She loved her job and will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Jerusalem Way of the Cross Church, 2594 South Main Street, Rocky Mount, Va., with Bishop Cleive Adams Jr. Eulogist. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Due to the guidelines at the church, there will be limited seating, masks and social distancing guidelines for the church will be implemented. Thank you for respectfully adhering to these guidelines.

Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount, Va.

Published by The Franklin News-Post from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Jerusalem Way of the Cross Church
2594 South Main Street, Rocky Mount, VA
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Jerusalem Way of the Cross Church
2594 South Main Street, Rocky Mount, VA
Jun
12
Interment
Franklin Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs Mary and Donna I was extremely shocked of the transition of Sharon and even more finding out that she had been ill. My sincere prayers are with you. Due to being out of town I couldn't be with but my thoughts and love are.
Wayman Tyree
School
June 12, 2021
My Condolences goes out to the family of my classmate and good friend. I'm praying for you Ms.Kidd and Donna RIH Sharon you'll be missed.
Phyllis Cuff
Friend
June 12, 2021
So incredibly sorry for your loss. Prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Sharon. I remember you guys from my childhood. I'm incredibly sorry for your loss.
Sharon Broadnax-Ansbach
June 12, 2021
My heart goes out to Mary Jane and Donna praying you all strength in this difficult time. I love you both so sorry because this will truly leave a voided in your heart . God will see you through
Bridgette Mattox Draper
Friend
June 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss such a sweet and beautiful humble person
Gloria Mckinney
School
June 10, 2021
So sorry to hear ,prayers for the family
Samuel turner
Work
June 10, 2021
