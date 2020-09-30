Shelby Esterlene Cundiff Perdue TurnerShelby Esterlene Cundiff Perdue Turner, age 75, of Glade Hill, went peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family to be with her Lord and heavenly family on Monday, September 28, 2020. Born on March 15, 1945, to the late James and Hilda Cundiff. She was married to Mitchell Turner for 22 years. Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jackie Wray; and her brother, Rodney Cundiff.Left to cherish her memory are her children, Connie Perdue Wray and Bradley Turner and wife, Monica; her boyfriend and bluegrass companion of 14 years, Chester Spence; grandchildren, Stephanie and Taw Hodges, Brittany Wray, Abby, Bryce and Ty Turner; great-grandchildren, Clayton and Alison Hodges, Tanner Wray-Dudley and Arianna Dudley; brother and sisters, Elton and Alexis Cundiff, Daphene and Harold Jones, Judy and Vernon Hudson, Debra and Steve Bowyer, and Ned and Judy Cundiff; sister-in-law, Bonnie Cundiff; numerous nieces and nephews; special aunt, Maureen Manning; special friend, Gloria Housman; and many close Rook friends.She was an active Volunteer and Coordinator for 40 years for the American Red Cross Blood Mobile, donating over 8 gallons of blood herself, an active member of Redwood United Methodist Church for 48 years, a member of the Glade Hill Extension Homemakers Club for 49 years, proudly serving as President for 16 years and President of the Franklin County E.H.C. for 12 years, volunteer for Franklin County Public Schools for 10 years, serving on numerous P.T.O. Boards. Former employee at Sales Knitting and Burlington Industries in Rocky Mount where was an instructor and sewing machine operator. Her hobbies in her earlier years were playing and coaching softball and bowling. She showed her love and sewing talent by making Lone Star quilts and gifting them for special occasions. Her special signature signing (S.E.C.P.T.) will be missed by all her nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, with Pastor Bradley Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.