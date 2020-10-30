Shelby Guilliams DeHart
May of 1942 - October 26, 2020
Shelby Guilliams DeHart, 78, of Callaway, Virginia, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in May of 1942, in Franklin County, Virginia, to the late George and Hilda Pendleton Guilliams. She retired from Dupont with over 30 years of service. She was a member of St. Peters Episcopal Church in Callaway, where she was head of the Altar Guild for 16 years. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, HOUSEKEEPING, and taking care of her family and friends.
Mrs. DeHart is survived by her husband, Billy J. DeHart; son, Joseph Brent DeHart (Lisa Rosenberg); brother, Jack Guilliams; and grandchild, Elly.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Peters Episcopal Church. The family request guests to social distance and wear mask at all times. Flowers may be sent the home or the son's home, or donations may be made to St. Peters Episcopal Church, 65 Rock Ridge Road, Callaway, VA 24067.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Oct. 30, 2020.