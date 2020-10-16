Silas Franklin PlybonSilas Franklin Plybon, age 95, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at his residence. He was born on July 11, 1925, a son of the late Elder Posey Lester and Ella Brown Plybon. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Randolph and Daniel Plybon and by three sisters, Mary Perdue, Ethel Thurman, and Lura Pagans.Silas was a United States Army veteran of World War II serving in the 35th Division and was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge for serving on the front lines and seeing action in Luxembourg, Belgium and Germany. He also received a Bronze Star along with various other medals. Silas served as a deacon and was an active and faithful member of Franklin Heights Church for 55 years. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Rocky Mount Fire Department for 15 years and worked full-time for Appalachian Power Company (AEP) for 43 years.Surviving are his wife of 75 years, Frances Ferguson Plybon; daughters, Frieda Penrod, Dreama Love, and Sylvia Pagans; sons, S. J. Plybon and Darwin Plybon; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Calvin Plybon; and sister, Nellie Plybon Booth.Private graveside services with military honors were held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Park with Dr. Stan Parris and the Rev. J. Larry Holland officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Silas F. Plybon to Franklin Heights Church, 110 Hilltop Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151, or Salem VA Medical Center, c/o Salem VAMC Voluntary Service, 1970 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA 24153.Arrangements made by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.