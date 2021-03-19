Steven Earl FergusonSteven Earl Ferguson, age 74, of Ferrum, went to be with the Lord on March 15, 2021, after a harsh battle with Covid-19. He was born on October 12, 1946, to the late Grady and Jeanette Ferguson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Sherman Ferguson.Steve proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He loved the Lord and was a member of Twin Oaks Baptist Church. Steve was also a member of the Crossroads Ruritan Club, loved crosswords, traveling and NASCAR.Surviving are his loving wife of 35 years, Debby Ferguson; daughter, Kathy Wilkinson; sister, Sherry Shively (Billy); and many cousins and friends.Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, March 19. 2021, from Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Rd 220 Chapel) with Pastor Terry Covey and Pastor Billy Shively officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park. His family will be receiving friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rt 220, Rocky Mount. Due to the mandates placed by the Governor of Virginia over the Covid-19 pandemic, we will be following the guidelines for social distancing and face masks.