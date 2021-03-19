Menu
Steven Earl Ferguson
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Conner Bowman Funeral Home - Virginia Market Pl.
62 Virginia Market Place Dr.
Rocky Mount, VA
Steven Earl Ferguson

Steven Earl Ferguson, age 74, of Ferrum, went to be with the Lord on March 15, 2021, after a harsh battle with Covid-19. He was born on October 12, 1946, to the late Grady and Jeanette Ferguson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Sherman Ferguson.

Steve proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He loved the Lord and was a member of Twin Oaks Baptist Church. Steve was also a member of the Crossroads Ruritan Club, loved crosswords, traveling and NASCAR.

Surviving are his loving wife of 35 years, Debby Ferguson; daughter, Kathy Wilkinson; sister, Sherry Shively (Billy); and many cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, March 19. 2021, from Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Rd 220 Chapel) with Pastor Terry Covey and Pastor Billy Shively officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park. His family will be receiving friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rt 220, Rocky Mount. Due to the mandates placed by the Governor of Virginia over the Covid-19 pandemic, we will be following the guidelines for social distancing and face masks.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Conner Bowman Funeral Home - Virginia Market Pl.
62 Virginia Market Place Dr., Rocky Mount, VA
Mar
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Conner Bowman Funeral Home - Virginia Market Pl.
62 Virginia Market Place Dr., Rocky Mount, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Conner Bowman Funeral Home - Virginia Market Pl.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Debbie. I am so sorry to hear about Steve. Please accept my condolences. You are in my prayers and thoughts. Nancy
Nancy Simmond
Friend
March 18, 2021
I am so truly sorry to hear about Steve. You and Kathy are in our hearts and prayers! See you soon!
Michelle Wilkinson
March 18, 2021
Debby, I am so sorry to hear of Steve´s passing. My condolences to you and your family.
Linda Scott
March 17, 2021
