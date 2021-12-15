Sue B. WallaceDecember 10, 2021Sue B. Wallace was peacefully called home to God on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the age of 90. Born in Boones Mill, Va., daughter of Lewis K. and Susie Naff Bussey. She grew up in Boones Mill, and traveled the globe with her husband, John E. Wallace.As a U.S. Air Force Chaplain's wife, Sue supported her husband while he served stateside and abroad. Together, they served three churches in Indiana as well as assignments at Robins AFB, Ga., Pope AFB, N.C., RAF Upper Heyford and Croughton, Great Britain, Wilford Hall Medical Center San Antonio, Texas, Malmstrom AFB, Mont., Lackland AFB, Texas, and Izmir Air Station, Turkey, and locally while he served as pastor at Doe Run Christian Church, Belmont Christian Church, and interim locations throughout Virginia. While John was stationed at Bien Hoa Air Base, South Vietnam, Sue raised their daughters on her own, and she continued to be a homemaker and helpmate to her husband after his retirement. While stationed at Pope AFB, Sue took part in a Red Cross training program, and worked as a dental hygienist at the base dental clinic. Sue was an accomplished singer, needlepoint and cross stitch crafter, lifelong member of Boones Mill Christian Church, DAR member, and incredible role model for her family. Sue's generosity to others was her life's purpose, as she always had a kind word and smile for family, friends, and strangers.Sue is survived by her four daughters, Sue (Mike) Crane, Rebecca (Chuck) Beadle, Linda Wallace, and Carol Michie; sister, Elizabeth B. Webster; brother-in-law, Paul (Jeannie) Wallace; sister-in-law, Barbara (Errol) Lanier; nieces, Stephanie (Mike) Patton, Jodi Glenn, Jessica (Lenny) Thomas; nephews, R.E. (Randi) Lanier, Troy Lanier, Sean Lanier, and Jeff (Jennifer) Miller; ten grandchildren, Tricia Crane (Manrique Rojas), James Crane, Caitlin (James) Nichols, Joshua Beadle, Rachael Lilly, Karen, Thomas, and Olivia Michie, and Mollie and Walker Bussey-Spencer; five great-grandchildren, Maxwell Nichols; Max and Emma Lilly, Eli and Sonny Michie, and 12 great-nieces and nephews. Sue's extended family include her loving caregivers, Cindy Tyree Alamein, Cindy Benette, Josephine Casey, Clinton Lane, Desiree Lomax, Sandra Oneil, and Danielle Witcher.The family wishes to thank the staff of The Park Oak Grove and Genesis Rehab Services, Tony Yancey and Loyal Caregivers staff, Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Carillon Rocky Mount Hospital, the staff at Blue Ridge Pain Center, and Dr. David Cummings and staff for their care and devotion to Sue.Visitation will be held at Flora Funeral Service, on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m., followed by her service at Boones Mill Christian Church on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park, Boones Mill, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Boones Mill Christian Church, 7950 Grassy Hill Road, Boones Mill, VA 24065.