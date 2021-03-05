Susan "Sue" Marie Puzio
Susan "Sue" Marie Puzio, 64, of Natural Bridge, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 5, 2021. Born in Newark, N.J., she was a daughter of the late, Joseph and Clare Fitzpatrick.
She is survived by Teddy Puzio and Hannah Dineen Puzio, son and daughter-in-law; Matt and Kaitlin Puzio, son and daughter-in-law; Jim and Lesley Fitzpatrick, brother and spouse (Texas); Ed Fitzpatrick, brother (Texas); Judy and John Napurano, sister and spouse (N.J.); Diane Fitzpatrick, sister (N.J.); Debbie and Eric Muller, sister and spouse (Texas); Mary (Bib) and Mike Rowe, sister and spouse (N.J.); Theresa Fitzpatrick, sister (N.J.); Doreen Fitzpatrick (N.J.); Amanda Frazier, niece; Greg Muller (deceased) nephew; Jesse Muller, nephew; Mark Rowe, nephew; Emilia Puzio, grandchild; Danny Bowles, a special friend.
Sue was raised in Verona, N.J. and graduated from Verona High School. She worked for Boonton Electronics. After her family moved to Virginia, she was a homemaker.
Her favorite color was purple and favorite food was fried pickles and pizza. She loved her cat, Floyd and listening to her radio! One of her favorite things to receive was photos of family and she loved sending cards to others. She liked country music and she made a good cheesecake.
In lieu of flowers, please pass along acts of kindness in honor of Sue's life and support your local homeless shelter.
