Susan Vass Temple
Susan Vass Temple, age 68, passed away peacefully in her home, on February 27, 2021, with her family by her side.
She is survived by her husband, Allan; sister, Joyce Hodges; daughter, Miracle (Tony) Martin; sons, Ian (Ryan Rexrode) Temple and Curran Temple; three grandchildren, Caroline and Tal Martin, and Malcolm Temple, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Flowers may be sent to the Flora Funeral Home of Rocky Mount Va. Graveside services will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park, Boones Mill, Va., on Thursday, March 4, 2021, 2 p.m. Her family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery, Florafuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Mar. 3, 2021.