Sylvia June Guilliams Cooper



Sylvia June Guilliams Cooper, 88, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Services will be private. Arrangements by Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, VA 24151, (540) 483-5533.



Published by The Franklin News-Post on Nov. 11, 2020.