Sylvia Elizabeth Moran UnderwoodSylvia Elizabeth Moran Underwood, 74, of Callaway was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 5, 2021. She was born on October 24, 1946, the daughter of the late Sherman and Geneva Moran.Sylvia was a second grandmother to the many children she babysat in the Callaway community over the past 45 years. She was a talented artist creating beautiful crochet items for her friends and family. Sylvia was a devoted member of Ebenezer Baptist Church for over 38 years. Her church family were always close to her heart. She enjoyed her annual trips with her dear sisters Janice Conner, Patricia Harris, and Margaret Harris and would always return filled with happiness and fun new memories.She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Hugh Underwood and her siblings, Joyce Ann Dalton, Larry Allen Moran, and Dennis Martin Moran.Sylvia's memory will live on through her daughters, Elizabeth (Brian) Rutrough, Alice (Stanley) Smith, and Heather (Jason) Altice, as well as her beloved grandchildren, Brandy (Brad) Campbell, Dakota Smith, Ethan Davis, Cooper Altice, Lacey (Jeff) Littleton, and Reece Rutrough.In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2536 Six Mile Post Road, Callaway, VA 24067, or simply perform a random act of kindness in her memory.Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Pigg River Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Billy Shively officiating.The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church.Due to the mandates placed by our Governor, we will be following the guidelines in place for social distancing and face masks.Arrangements by Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount.