Ted Hedrick
SANDY LEVEL, Va.
Travis "Ted" Rogers Hedrick, age 80, of Sandy Level, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Salem VA Medical Center.
Born on November 28, 1940, in Roanoke, he was a son of the late Henry Hedrick and Emma Tuck Hedrick. He was predeceased by a stepson, Dean Anthony Carter; one brother, Ronnie Hedrick; and a sister, Lawanda Faulkner.
Mr. Hedrick was an Air Force Veteran, a member of Liberty Christian Church and owned/operated Access Networks for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman; he loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed oil painting.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice "Bunny" Dalton Hedrick of the residence; one daughter, Kristie Blyseth and husband, Chris, of Richmond; one son, Travis D. Hedrick of Gretna; two stepdaughters, T.C. Leavitt and husband, Jim, and Amanda Carter Hale and husband, Joey; seven grandchildren, Mia, Chloe and Hayden Blyseth and Hunter, Austin, Josh and Henry Hedrick; two step-grandchildren, Ellena and William Leavitt; one step-grandchild on the way; and his beloved lab companion, "River."
Memorial services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Colbert-Moran Chapel by Pastor Kendell Smith. Military Honors by American Legion Altavista Post 36 and Gretna Post 232. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Liberty Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the residence.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Oct. 6, 2021.