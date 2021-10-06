I really loved Ted. He and I shared an affinity for finding Native American relics on the sandy banks of the Pigg river, and beyond. My children, Joshua Parker, Henry Hedrick and Carter Saunders also loved him very much. To Carter, he was the only grandfather he ever had, for they bother passed before this birth. I will always remember visiting Ted with Travis, playing with his beloved dog, River, picking pears and blackberries, and bringing him arrowheads, because he was the only other person I knew that loved to find them as much as I. He often told Travis, that I knew all the good places to find them..I will miss his witty sense, and his to the point, matter of fact ways, and his cooking..he was one heck of a cook. Rest easy Ted, you are so loved and will never be forgotten by myself and my children, they will always love Thier Grandpa.

Mary Jones Friend October 2, 2021