Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Franklin News-Post
The Franklin News-Post Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ted Hedrick
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA
Ted Hedrick

SANDY LEVEL, Va.

Travis "Ted" Rogers Hedrick, age 80, of Sandy Level, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Salem VA Medical Center.

Born on November 28, 1940, in Roanoke, he was a son of the late Henry Hedrick and Emma Tuck Hedrick. He was predeceased by a stepson, Dean Anthony Carter; one brother, Ronnie Hedrick; and a sister, Lawanda Faulkner.

Mr. Hedrick was an Air Force Veteran, a member of Liberty Christian Church and owned/operated Access Networks for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman; he loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed oil painting.

He is survived by his wife, Bernice "Bunny" Dalton Hedrick of the residence; one daughter, Kristie Blyseth and husband, Chris, of Richmond; one son, Travis D. Hedrick of Gretna; two stepdaughters, T.C. Leavitt and husband, Jim, and Amanda Carter Hale and husband, Joey; seven grandchildren, Mia, Chloe and Hayden Blyseth and Hunter, Austin, Josh and Henry Hedrick; two step-grandchildren, Ellena and William Leavitt; one step-grandchild on the way; and his beloved lab companion, "River."

Memorial services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Colbert-Moran Chapel by Pastor Kendell Smith. Military Honors by American Legion Altavista Post 36 and Gretna Post 232. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Liberty Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the residence.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St, Gretna, VA
Oct
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St, Gretna, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
So sorry for your loss and praying for the family. May the Lord comfort you during this difficult time.
Kim Hodges
Friend
October 5, 2021
Mrs. Hendrick I'm so sorry to hear about the passing of your husband
Please except my deepest condolences.. Mr. Hedrick often spoke of you in such a loving way on many occasions when he came to the Lab, I will miss seeing him

Dianne
Gretna Lab
Dianne Haley
October 5, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Ted, I met him when i was married to Timmy . and he was always the nicest man, and was funny and would lend a helping hand to anyone. Bunny , you and the family are in my thoughts and prayers. tammy bailey
TAMMY BAILEY
Friend
October 5, 2021
I really loved Ted. He and I shared an affinity for finding Native American relics on the sandy banks of the Pigg river, and beyond. My children, Joshua Parker, Henry Hedrick and Carter Saunders also loved him very much. To Carter, he was the only grandfather he ever had, for they bother passed before this birth. I will always remember visiting Ted with Travis, playing with his beloved dog, River, picking pears and blackberries, and bringing him arrowheads, because he was the only other person I knew that loved to find them as much as I. He often told Travis, that I knew all the good places to find them..I will miss his witty sense, and his to the point, matter of fact ways, and his cooking..he was one heck of a cook. Rest easy Ted, you are so loved and will never be forgotten by myself and my children, they will always love Thier Grandpa.
Mary Jones
Friend
October 2, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
VIRGINIA BARBOUR
Acquaintance
October 2, 2021
Bunny Sorry to hear about Ted. His pain is gone and heaven bound. Our Prayers go out to you and family. May God bless you all.
Tom & Ann Tuck
Family
October 1, 2021
Sorry for your loss ,you are in our prayers.
Tamara Arthur
Family
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results