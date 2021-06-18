Thelma Pauline HardyThelma Pauline Hardy, age 93, of Rocky Mount, joined the heavenly angels on June 14, 2021. She was born in Boones Mill, Va., to her late parents, George and Eliza Mills, where she would become the oldest of 16 children.Working hard on the family farm, overcoming adversity, uplifting God, and basking in the love of family became the cornerstones of how Thelma lived her life. Following the death of her husband, Charlie Hardy, she remained fiercely independent. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and doing word search puzzles, rarely without bluegrass hymns playing in the background. She enjoyed getting cards and small tokens of affection. Above all else, her true joy was visiting with family, which would make her eyes shine for days. Affectionately known as the "energizer bunny," this spunky, sometimes ornery, always beautiful woman leaves a legacy of determination, generosity, forgiveness and love in all those blessed to have loved her.Thelma was preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Frances Huffman (Larry); grandson, Derrick Wayne Huffman; and her beloved siblings, Doris and Marvin Nichols, Annie and Jim Farris, Page and Buford Webster, Ruth Webster, Zane Nichols. She is survived by daughter, Polly Darlene Hicks (Roger); grandchildren, Sherri Krauss (Eric), Kimberly Stump and Stacie Hicks; great-grandchildren, Brandon Miller (Cassie), Alex Johnson, Shaleigh Myers, Dakota Krauss, Logan Krauss, Samuel Krauss, Andrea Krauss, Abigail Krauss; and seven great great-grandchildren. Also remaining are cherished friend, Ricky Stump; siblings, Peggy Gibson, Nellie Gibson, Clara Mills, Ed Mills, Jean Woods (Curtis), Brenda Smith, Kenneth Mills, Don Mills, Judy, Richard Webster, numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.Special thanks to her caregivers at Berkshire Health, as well as Good Samaritan Hospice.A graveside memorial, officiated by her friend, Pastor John Collins, will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Franklin Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to any charity helping to fight addiction and substance abuse.Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.