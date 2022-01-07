Tiffinie Marie Wilson



December 17, 1987 - December 31, 2021



Tiffinie Marie Wilson, 34, of Franklin County, left this earth on Friday, December 31, 2021. Tiffinie fought a difficult battle and is finally at rest. Tiffinie will be forever loved and forever remembered.



Tiffinie was predeceased by her grandfather, James Roger Smith; grandfather, Frank Wilson; and grandmother, Arlene Campbell Wilson.



She is survived by daughter, Haley Dunton; father, Ronald Wilson (Shatona); mother, Loretta Smith Donahue; grandmother, Janice Bradford Smith; siblings, Amie Wilson Edwards (Chris Edwards) and Jonathan Donahue (Danielle Donahue); nieces and nephew, Abigail, Leah and Jacob; and many family and special lifelong friends.



The family requests a celebration of life to be held in her honor as opposed to traditional funeral services. We request all Tiffinie's friends and family to join us in celebrating her beautiful life at Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 85 W Church Street, Rocky Mount, VA 24151, on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 2 until 4 p.m.



Published by The Franklin News-Post on Jan. 7, 2022.