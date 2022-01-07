Menu
Tiffinie Marie Wilson
1987 - 2021
BORN
1987
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Tiffinie Marie Wilson

December 17, 1987 - December 31, 2021

Tiffinie Marie Wilson, 34, of Franklin County, left this earth on Friday, December 31, 2021. Tiffinie fought a difficult battle and is finally at rest. Tiffinie will be forever loved and forever remembered.

Tiffinie was predeceased by her grandfather, James Roger Smith; grandfather, Frank Wilson; and grandmother, Arlene Campbell Wilson.

She is survived by daughter, Haley Dunton; father, Ronald Wilson (Shatona); mother, Loretta Smith Donahue; grandmother, Janice Bradford Smith; siblings, Amie Wilson Edwards (Chris Edwards) and Jonathan Donahue (Danielle Donahue); nieces and nephew, Abigail, Leah and Jacob; and many family and special lifelong friends.

The family requests a celebration of life to be held in her honor as opposed to traditional funeral services. We request all Tiffinie's friends and family to join us in celebrating her beautiful life at Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 85 W Church Street, Rocky Mount, VA 24151, on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 2 until 4 p.m.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Rocky Mount Baptist Church
85 W Church Street , Rocky Mount, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount.
So sorry for your loss, prayers
Kina Sigmon
January 8, 2022
