Vincent Paul KeezerVincent Paul Keezer, CMSGT USAF (ret), 85, Rocky Mount, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at home, surrounded by loved ones.Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many, he will be greatly missed.Vincent was born to Joseph and Jeanette Steineger Keezer and was one of seven siblings, five boys and two girls. At one point, all five Keezer boys were serving in the military, three in the United States Air Force and two in the United States Navy. The Keezer family has always been proud to serve their country.Vince served in the United States Air Force for nearly thirty years as Chief Master Sergeant and worked as the Chief of Nursing Services at Castle Air Force Base in Merced, California.Vince was trained as a Medic, traveling around the world serving in Vietnam, Greenland, and Australia among some of the locations. He was stationed in Washington, Virginia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Florida, Texas, and California.After his retirement from the United States Air Force in 1979, Vince worked with both the Social Security Department and CHAMPUS as a Health Benefits Advisor. He continued his tradition of service by volunteering with the Virginia Defense Force. He also worked closely with the American Chestnut Association to bring back the American Chestnut tree to southwestern Virginia.Vince was an active member of the Flint Hill Methodist Church and served as a member of the Finance Committee.Vince loved his family, country music, his friends, animals, dancing, being outdoors, and helping others. He adored watching his grandchildren play sports and music. He enjoyed a good Western movie and read everything he could about World War II. In 2018, he achieved his lifetime goal of standing on the D-Day beaches in Normandy, France. Making it even more special, he did so with both of his daughters by his side. Vince liked driving, owning several Lincoln Town Cars, and made numerous cross-country trips to California over the years.Vince is survived by his wife of 60 years, Earldine Starkey Keezer; his two loving daughters, Dawn M. Keezer (Cody Cluff) and Robin Keezer Redwine; his devoted grandchildren, Jeremy Keezer Redwine, Sterling Cluff (Taylor), Spencer Cluff, Sarah Cluff Stringfellow (Parker), and Carter Vincent Cluff; his brother, Clifford Keezer (Theresa); his sisters-in-law, La Rae Keezer and Barbara Keezer, and many wonderful nieces and nephews who all refer to him as their "favorite" uncle.A funeral service will be held at Flora Funeral Chapel, 2 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020. He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. His family will receive friends one hour prior to service.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Flint Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford Virginia, or the Rocky Mount YMCA.Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.