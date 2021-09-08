Violet Virginia Blankenship WalkerViolet V. Blankenship Walker, 98, of Rocky Mount, entered into the glory of her Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 29, 2021, just three days shy of her 99th birthday. She crossed over while being held in the tender loving arms of her devoted daughter, Jean Greer.Born on September 1, 1922, in Franklin County, Violet was the last surviving child of William Harrison "Harry" Blankenship and Delia Virginia Whitlow's ten children. She is welcomed in Heaven by her husband of 65 years, Herman Leonard Walker and son, Melvin Leonard "Peanut" Walker.Granny Violet is survived by her granddaughter, Rhonda Bernard Sedovy, her husband, John, and their children, Meghan, Chris, John Ryan, Trinity and Kayla, of Lexington, Va.; and her grandson, Brad Steven Bernard, his wife, Kirstin, and their children, Brynn, Blair, and Beau, of Annapolis, Md. Also her sister-in-law, Elva Cundiff of Rocky Mount. Violet was an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother who was deeply devoted to her family. Many a meal has been enjoyed at her table prepared by her loving hands. These threads of love that she wove into this close-knit family are her legacy.A socially distanced graveside service to honor her life will be held at Franklin Memorial Park, Friday, September 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.