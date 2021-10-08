Menu
W.Q. "Quint" Overton Sr.
W.Q. "Quint" Overton Sr.

W.Q. "Quint" Overton Sr., age 83, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Funeral services will conducted 2 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at Franklin Heights Church, Rocky Mount Campus. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park.

The Overton Family will receive friends on Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 3 until 6 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.

Published by The Franklin News-Post on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Franklin Heights Church, Rocky Mount Campus
VA
Oct
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Franklin Heights Church, Rocky Mount Campus
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heartfelt condolences of love, prayers and sympathy are sent to the family of an outstanding man who always Stood tall and Stayed strong as a honest and fair Sheriff for the community of Franklin County, Virginia. For the family and friends of one that shall never be forgotten....God bless
Kimberly B Carter
Friend
November 15, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. He was a great man and will be remembered with admiration.
Gary Boone
Other
October 13, 2021
Rise in Glory, Mr. Quint Overton. All you had to do was show up. No big stick needed. Franklin County felt protected when you were their Sheriff Condolences to your family and many friends.
Paula Robinson
Work
October 11, 2021
Mr. Overtone was a great man...we alvays felt safe in our part of town...he will be mist.
Mikie of DoeRun
October 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.Take small steps and one day at a time.
DENNIS BAILEY
October 8, 2021
