W.Q. "Quint" Overton Sr.
W.Q. "Quint" Overton Sr., age 83, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
Funeral services will conducted 2 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at Franklin Heights Church, Rocky Mount Campus. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park.
The Overton Family will receive friends on Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 3 until 6 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Oct. 8, 2021.