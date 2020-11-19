Patricia W. Grudzinski, 73, of Grand Island was given eternal rest on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. To protect others, face masks are required. Livestreaming will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.

Fondly nicknamed "Goofy" by her loving husband, Shorty, of 53 years, Patricia had overcome COVID-19, was a breast cancer survivor and had battled neuroendocrine cancer for 10+ years. Even though cancer took her, she felt it never beat her with remarkable positivity, tenacity and "determination."

Patricia W. was born to Elmer G. and Lillian L. (Hancock) Conley on Sept. 6, 1947, in Grand Island Lutheran Hospital. She went through the Grand Island school system, graduating in 1965.

During her teenage days she worked at various jobs, including as a grocery checker. Later, she got into insurance and secretarial work, working at Don James Insurance and Westlawn Cemetery, and retiring from Calvary Lutheran Church after 10 years.

On April 3, 1967, she was proposed to by her mate for life, Leonard (Shorty) Grudzinski, on Giraffe Hill near Phillips. They were married June 25, 1967, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Grand Island.

They were blessed with two children, Deborah and Alan, the joy of their lives. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.

She was involved with DAR, Prairie Pioneers, and Genealogy Group, and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed camping, coloring, watching sports, working puzzles, sudoku and gardening.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Leonard (Shorty); daughter, Deborah R. and her husband, Jeff Iwanski; son, Alan W., and wife, Kaylene; one granddaughter, Michela Iwanski, and significant other, Joe Pastuszak; and two grandsons, Austin and Andrew Grudzinski; brother, Mike Conley, and wife, Deb; brother, Rod Conley. Plus many family members, wonderful neighbors and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Lillian.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 19, 2020.