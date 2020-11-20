Menu
Submit an Obituary
Dena Merithew
DIED
November 18, 2020
Dena Merithew, 76, of Grand Island passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Cathedral. The celebrant will be the Rev. Jim Golka. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed. To protect those most vulnerable, masks are required and livestreaming will be available on the All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 24. Rosary will begin at 7.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements; more details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 20, 2020.
