Elizabeth A. "Betty" Timmerman, 79, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Aziria Healthcare–Broadwell in Grand Island.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island, with the Rev. Bev Hieb officiating. Inurnment will be at 3:30 p.m. at the Ord Cemetery.
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Timmerman was born Feb. 18, 1941, at North Loup to Harold B. and Winnie E. (Hamer) Williams. Betty grew up and received her education in North Loup and then completed the Food Service Management Program at Central Community College at Hastings.
Betty married Merl Timmerman, Jr. on Aug. 15, 1959, at North Loup. The couple lived in Deer Lodge, Mont., for 20 years then moved to Wood River, where they resided for 25 years. Following Merl's death, Betty moved to Grand Island.
Betty worked in dietary services and the Grand Island Veterans Home for 20 years, retiring in 2007.
She was a member of the Seventh Day Baptist Church.
Betty enjoyed scrapbooking, quilting, sewing, gardening and loved to cook.
Survivors include three daughters and a sons-in-law, Leshia Timmerman of Grand Island, Brenda and Dan Murphy of Hamilton, Ohio, and Shanna Timmerman of Grand Island; two sons and daughters-in-law, Rodney and Morganna Timmerman of Wood River and Mark and Jennifer Timmerman of Slidell, La.; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Denise Williams of Deer Lodge, Mont.; sisters-in-law and spouses, Shirley Roark of Grand Island, Pat Ingraham of Ogden, Utah, Janice Hodges of Butte, Mont., Kathy and Jerry Van DeWalle of Nevada, Deb and Jim Frederick of Wood River; brother and sister-in-law, David and Kathy Timmerman of Ord; numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merl; and brother, Roger Williams.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
