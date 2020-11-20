MINOT, N.D. - Donna Lee Kehm, 86, of Minot, N.D., died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Trinity Hospital in Minot.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be no service at this time. There will be a private family service next summer.
Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society
Donna Whitt was born on June 19, 1934, to Harold and Elma Whitt in Grand Island.
Donna married Everett Kehm on Nov. 23, 1951, before he was stationed in Japan in the Air Force. Donna stayed in Grand Island and graduated in May 1952 from Grand Island Senior High. She worked at the Army Ammunition factory in Grand Island until Everett returned to the U.S.
Donna and Everett raised three daughters, their three bees: Becky, Brenda and Bonnie. They resided in Grand Island until 1975, when they moved to Minot, N.D., to expand their beekeeping operation, Kehm Apiaries. Donna and Everett, along with their family, operated that business until 2002.
Everett passed away on Oct. 18, 2004, and she continued to live in Minot.
Donna's hobbies were knitting, machine embroidery, and watching all sports. She was the Nebraska Cornhuskers' greatest fan!
Donna's children and grandchildren were her greatest achievements.
Donna's loving family includes daughters, Becky Hoes of Minot, Brenda (Kris) Sime of Omaha and Bonnie (Rick) Langley of Minot, N.D; grandchildren, Cody (Michelle) Levinson of Omaha, Lindsay Hoes of Minot, N.D., Marty Levinson of Camden, Ark., Nick (Kelcie) Hoes of Scottsdale, Ariz., Kyle Langley of Minot, N.D., and Karlee (Andy) Skalicky of Minot, N.D; great-grandchildren, Adayla, Hailey, Harper, Nikalya, Emerson, Connor, Jordyn, Kali, Caleb, Amelia and Laken.
Donna was preceded in death by husband, Everett; parents, Harold and Elma Whitt; sister, Joyce Bond; and son-in-law, John Hoes.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 20, 2020.