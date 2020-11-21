Victor "Vic" Gosda, 91, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

Private family graveside service will be in the Grand Island Cemetery. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guard.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.

Vic was born on May 5, 1929, near Lenora, Okla., the son of Fred and Emma (Niemoth) Gosda. In 1935, Vic moved with his family to the farm where his mother was born, six miles northeast of Grand Island. He lived here for three years and attended Hall County District School 56, the same as his mother. The family then rented a farm on Shoemaker Island, south of Wood River. In 1943, the family moved into Grand Island where Vic attended high school.

He served in the U.S. Navy and after being discharged, enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve and later was called to active duty in the U.S. Army in the Korean Conflict, where he received the Purple Heart.

Victor married Leola May Wilson on Dec. 10, 1950, at Grand Island. When first married, Vic drove truck for OP Skaggs for seven years; he was manager of the produce for the next six years. Vic then operated a Mobile Gas Station for a year and a half and owned and operated the B & M gas station for four and a half years on the corner of Capital and Highway 281 in Grand Island, with his wife doing the bookkeeping. They purchased a self-service car wash on West Second Street and later opened the Gosda Self Service Car Wash on South Locust.

During semi-retirement, both Vic and Lee enjoyed their grandchildren, fishing, camping and traveling.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of almost 70 years, Leola "Lee"; their children, Alvin (Cindy) Gosda and Jack (Ann) Gosda; grandchildren, Amanda (Tony) Christian, Rick (Heather) Gosda, Ted (Carisa) Gosda, Stephanie (Bill) Gosda and Jessica (Eric) Tenkorang; great-grandchildren, Maddie, Molly, Adella, Norah, Skyla, Afia and Amara; and special friends, Mike and Sandy Williams.

He was preceded in death by his parents and eight brothers and sisters.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 21, 2020.