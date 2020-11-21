ALLIANCE - Doris Milks, 88, of Alliance passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

There will a memorial service at a later date in Alliance.

Doris was born Dec. 17, 1931, in Oxford to Gilbert and Pearl (Winters) Schance. She was raised in the Hemingford and Alliance area.

She was been a resident of the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth since November 2017. Prior to living in Plattsmouth, she resided in Alliance, Ravenna and Springfield. She married Alvin Milks on April 22, 1951, in Alliance. She taught school prior to having children.

Doris is survived by her children, Alvin (Deborah) Milks of Springfield, Sue (Carl) Mayhew of Grand Island and Betty (Dan) Hanks of Hollywood, Md.; a granddaughter, Nowell (Paul); four grandsons, Vonn (Julie) and Gavin (Teresa) Milks, and Justin and David (Jennifer) Mayhew. She is also survived by six great-granddaughters and five great-grandsons; a sister, Martha (Stan) Applegate of Scottsbluff; a sister-in-law, Judy Schance of Gering; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Al, in 2003; three brothers, Robert, William and Gil; and her parents.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 21, 2020.