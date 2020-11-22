Donna L. Anderson, 85, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed on the All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page.
Donna was born on Feb. 22, 1935, on the family farm in Kinbrae, Minn., to Theodore and Della (Jones) Chepa. She was raised in the Kinbrae area and graduated from high school in Fulda, Minn., in 1952.
On Feb. 1, 1958, Donna was united in marriage to Don "Duke" Anderson in Belle Fouche, S.D. The couple followed Don's career with the Bureau of Reclamation/ Department of Energy and lived in various cities across the country before settling in Grand Island.
Donna was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, BPOE Does and American Legion Auxiliary. When she wasn't entertaining friends or family, Donna enjoyed gardening, canning, hunting, horse races, traveling, playing cards, going to concerts and cooking. She was especially known for her gravy.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Steve (Janet) Anderson of Kearney, Brenda Fugitt of Grand Island and Linda (Steven) Manolidis of Grand Island; grandchildren, Amie Bartels, Mallory Manolidis, Trevor Fugitt, Braden (Trisha) Manolidis, Stuart (Rachel) Moore and Allie Moore; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Winifred Johnson, Leon Chepa and Mary (Tom) Schwartz.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, parents and seven siblings.
Memorials are suggested to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at https://give.bcrf.org
or the Susan G. Komen Foundation at www.komen.org.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 22, 2020.