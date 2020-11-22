Menu
Venus M. Klingenberg
DIED
November 20, 2020
Venus M. Klingenberg, 48, of Grand Island passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. A Vigil Service will begin at 6.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Celebrant will be the Rev. Marty Egging. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed. To protect those most vulnerable, masks are required.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Nov
24
Vigil
6:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Nov
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
