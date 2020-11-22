Ermagene F. Hiser, 89, of Grand island passed away on Nov. 13, 2020, at Tiffany Square Care Center.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Ermagene was born on June 11, 1931, in Sargent to Elmer and Hazel Brechbill. She was raised and received her education in the Sargent area.
On Aug. 17, 1947, she was united in marriage to Richard Hiser. Following their marriage, they lived in Burwell before moving to Arkansas and later to Grand Island. Three children were blessed into this union.
Ermagene was a member at the Evangelical Free Church in Grand Island. In her spare time, she loved playing cards, coloring and doing puzzles. Bingo, however, was her favorite. She also enjoyed caring for her horses and dogs. Ermagene was a diehard Husker fan. She cheered them on and always thought they did great even if they lost. Her room at Tiffany was decorated with Husker deco and family photos.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Lana and Charles Staab, Tammie and Kevin Heuer; daughter-in-law, Judy Hiser; six grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and nine step-
great-grandchildren.
Ermagene was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and son, Ricky Hiser.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 22, 2020.