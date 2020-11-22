ERICSON - Victor M. Bodyfield, 93, of Ericson passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will Celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Ord City Cemetery. Military Honors will be presented by the Ord VFW Post 7029, American Legion Post 38 and Burwell American Legion Post 298.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present. Online condolences may be left at ordmemorialchapel.com.
Memorials are suggested to St. Theresa's Catholic Church at Ericson or the Burwell American Legion Post 298.
The Mass can be viewed on https://m.facebook.com/OrdCatholicChurch/
For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 22, 2020.