ERICSON - Victor M. Bodyfield, 93, of Ericson passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be at the Ord City Cemetery. Military Honors will be presented by the Ord VFW Post 7029 and American Legion Post 38 and Burwell American Legion Post 298.
Visitation will be 3- 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present. Online condolences may be left at ordmemorialchapel.com.
Memorials are suggested to St. Theresa's Catholic Church at Ericson or the Burwell American Legion Post 298. The Mass can be viewed on https://m.facebook.com/OrdCatholicChurch/.
For the health and safety of others social distancing and face masks are required for those attending. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Victor Mark Bodyfield was born May 6, 1927, on the family farm west of Ericson to Marquis "Mark" and Luella (Holden) Bodyfield. He was raised on the farm and graduated from Ericson High School.
Vic served in the United States Air Force, where he was stationed in the South Pacific during World War II for two years. Following the service he returned to the family farm at Ericson.
On May 23, 1951, Victor was united in marriage to Julianna Davlin at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Ericson. The couple spent their married life on the ranch seven miles west of Ericson where they farmed and ranched.
Vic was a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church and the Burwell American Legion Post 298. He was a dedicated blood donor.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, James and Yvonne Bodyfield of Ericson; two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Duane Kovarik of Ord and Vicki and Craig Bredthauer of Ericson; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Julianna, who passed away on Feb. 12, 2006; and a sister, Barbara Usasz Molesworth.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 23, 2020.