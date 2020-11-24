HOLDREGE - Darold Eugene Tagge, 80, of Holdrege, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at his home in Holdrege surrounded by his family.
Celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege, with Pastor Kenton Birtell officiating. For the safety of all attendees, face coverings will be required.
A private family interment will be held in the Adullam Lutheran Cemetery in rural Phelps County following the services.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Face coverings will be required.
Due to health concerns, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for Faith-Based Services will be followed. The Tagge family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend the service based on the best interest of your health and that of your community. The service for Darold will be live-streamed at the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Mt-Calvary-Lutheran-Church-109006532511492.
Darold was born Sept. 4, 1940, in Grand Island, the younger of two sons to Otto and Emma (Claussen) Tagge. On July 30, 1983, Darold was united in marriage to Helen (Gardine) Stubbendieck at the Sheridan Lutheran Church in Lincoln.
Darold was preceded in death by his parents.
He leaves to celebrate his life his wife, Helen Tagge of Holdrege; stepdaughter, Lisa (James) Ziebarth of rural Wilcox; stepson, Todd (Leslie) Stubbendieck of Omaha; two children from his first marriage, Laurie and Kim, and their families; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Marvin (Joann) Tagge, of Grand Island.
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is assisting the family with the arrangements. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 24, 2020.