Lois Ann Meister, 91, of Grand Island passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home in Kearney.
A private graveside service will be at the Grand Island City Cemetery with the Rev. James Golka officiating.
Lois Ann was born Nov. 21, 1929, in Dannebrog to Lawrence C. and Anna M. (Rassmussen) Johnson. She attended Dannebrog High School and Kearney State Teachers College.
Lois married Francis J. Meister on Aug. 28, 1954, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. She made buttons at Singers Sewing, worked at the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant and taught school for one year. Her hobbies were sewing, gardening and bird watching.
Lois Ann is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Carol and Troy Harris of Grand Island, Linda and Dan Davis of Plattsmouth; five grandchildren, Megan and Jeremy Dubas, Kathryn and Brady Palu, Zachary Harris, Sarah and Michael Kelly, Johanna and Kristoffer Bates; and seven great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Dubas, Harrison Dubas, Hayes Dubas, Kilian Kelly, Keira Kelly, Josephine Bates, Lena Bates; and sister-in-law, Joyce Grim of Dannebrog; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis; son, Larry F. Meister; brothers, Russell D. Johnson and Rayburn L. Johnson.
Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 24, 2020.