LOUP CITY - Marion Hancock, 93, of Loup City died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City with the Rev. Lori Stevens officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.

Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Higgins Funeral Home where the family will not be present. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The funeral service on Saturday can be viewed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorials are suggested to the Loup City Volunteer Fire Department, Loup City Rescue or donor's choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 24, 2020.