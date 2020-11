YORK - Louis J. Soto Sr., 87, of York, formerly of Wood River, entered eternal rest when he entered heaven and was reunited with the love of his life, Reynalda Soto, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at York General Hospital in York.

Private family services are pending with All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island.

More details will appear at a later date.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 24, 2020.