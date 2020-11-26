LOUP CITY - Donald "Don" Wickizer, 82, of Loup City died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at CHI Health, Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Celebration of life services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Loup City Community Building, with Janelle Mostek presiding. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery at Loup City, with military honors by the Loup City American Legion Post 48.
Visitation will be one hour before service. Face masks are required and all social distancing guidelines will be followed. The service will be livestreamed through the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Children's Home, Loup City Volunteer Fire Department, Loup City Rescue Squad or donor's choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Wickizer family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 26, 2020.