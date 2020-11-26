Vivian M. (Molt) Walford, 78, of Grand Island passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Private family burial will take place at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials services will be held at a later date.
Vivian was born on Oct. 25, 1942, at Spalding, daughter of Clyde and Pearl (Nott) Molt.
She graduated valedictorian of her class in 1960. On May 20, 1962, she was united in marriage to Ted Walford. They made their home in Grand Island, where Vivian was employed by St. Francis Medical Center, Twin Rivers and the Ordnance Plant before starting Insulation Island Company with Ted.
Vivian was a member of Professional Women's Association and Home Builder's Association. She enjoyed listening to Classic Country music and attending music festivals. Camping and boating in Colorado was her favorite family adventure. Vivian was a rummage sale queen and loved to shop for a bargain.
She is survived by her husband, Ted, of Grand Island; sons, Douglas Walford of Denver, and Dennis (Jennifer Rutherford) Walford of Parker, Colo.; along with many extended family and friends.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dean and Richard Molt; and sisters, Mary Alice Wheeler and Anna Mae Fiek.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Online remembrances may be left for Vivian's family at www.giallfaiths.com.
.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 26, 2020.