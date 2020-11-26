L.D. Dubbs, 91, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home in Kearney.

Celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial of ashes will be in the Phillips Cemetery with military honors.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. To help protect others, face masks are required. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.

L.D. was born Feb. 27, 1929, to Walter and Lucy (Dillon) Dubbs on the family farm north of Shelton. He received his education to the eighth grade in the Shelton area. In 2019 he received his diploma through a program at the Nebraska Veterans Home.

In January 1953, L.D. entered the U.S. Army. He served in the Korean War, building roads and parade fields using heavy equipment. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, the Bronze Star, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

On Aug. 28, 1968, he married Jaceel (Jake) Smith in Wood River. They made their home in rural Shelton, Wood River and Grand Island. They raised three girls, Kay, LouAnn and Joy.

L. D. was a hard worker and jack of all trades. He farmed and raised livestock. He did custom harvesting and was the neighborhood mechanic. He operated heavy equipment including the building of Interstate 80. He owned the Wood River Café for a year and a half, worked with the boilers at the Army Ammunition Plant and was a welder and drove truck for Kramers Auto Salvage. He bought his own semi, driving over the road for 12 years. He worked at the Hall County landfill operating heavy machinery and also drove truck. Following retirement, he worked part time at Stuhr Museum in the Machinery Barn, where he loved to talk about all the old tractors and farm equipment.

L.D. was a FORD man, his prized possession being the family's tractor, a 1947 Ford Model 860. He also loved welding having made several "art" projects. He loved to see the sights across the United States and take the family camping on vacations. He was a great Grandpa, taking trips to many Civil War Reenactments. He also loved playing cards with the Wednesday group and enjoyed hunting.

Memberships include the American Legion Club 314 in Wood River and the VFW of Grand Island.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jake; daughter, LouAnn White (Darrell Schmidt) of Grand Island; daughter, Joy (Ray) Nemec of Grand Island; son-in-law, Adolph Brandt of Phillips; grandsons, Jeremy (Dawn) Brandt of Aurora, Justin (Tonya) Brandt of Phillips, Andrew Dieken (Amanda Orozco) of Hastings, Blake Bokowski (Lauren Wilcox) of Grand Island; granddaughter, Brooke Bokowski of Grand Island; great-grandchildren, Cody Brandt and Maggie Brandt of Aurora; sister, Phyllis Frederiksen of Grand Island; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Donald Dubbs; and a daughter, Kay Brandt.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 26, 2020.