Roger W. Roscoe, 79, of Grand Island found eternal peace on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at CHI Health St. Francis.

Celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church. The Rev. Daniel Bremer will officiate. Livestreaming of the service will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. To help protect others, face masks are required. Burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Central City Cemetery.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 26, 2020.