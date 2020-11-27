Roger W. Roscoe, 79, of Grand Island, found eternal peace on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Grace Lutheran Church. The Rev. Daniel Bremer will officiate. Livestreaming of the service will be available at the All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. To help protect others, face masks are required. Burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Central City Cemetery.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either Grace Lutheran Church, Trinity Lutheran School or to the family for future designations.

Roger was born Feb. 27, 1941, at Central City, the son of Alfred and Clara (Wilson) Roscoe. He graduated from Central City High School class of 1959. On Oct. 23, 1959, Roger enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, honorably discharged on June 23, 1963.

On April 8, 1967, Roger married his soulmate, Rosalie Homfeld, at Grace Lutheran Church. This union was blessed with three children: Barbara, Jeffrey and Deborah. Roger was baptized and became a member of Grace Lutheran Church on Oct. 16, 1968.

Following his military service, Roger worked for Springer Appliance in Aurora, then Thomsen Auto Supply in Grand Island. In 1974 he and his brother-in-law, Gary Peterson, started Tri City Body. Roger retired Dec. 31, 2005. In January 2006, Roger joined the family of All Faiths Funeral Home.

He enjoyed Husker sports, bowling, golfing, fishing and yard work, and was an avid reader. He loved attending his grandkids' activities.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years, Rosalie; their children, Barbara Sheeks, Jeffrey (Tanya) Roscoe and Debora (Brian) Glover, all of Grand Island; grandchildren, Brody, Kyle, Michael, Walker, Chase and Katie; brothers, Corwin (Ellen) Roscoe, Larry (Imogene) Roscoe and Wendell (Judy) Roscoe; and in-laws, Shirley Stelk, Jeanie Glause, Carolyn Ossana, Charlene (Gary) Peterson and Donna (Ken) Noel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law; and brothers-in-law, Norman Stelk, Loy Glause and Larry Ossana.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 27, 2020.